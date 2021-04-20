Breaking: Newly Reelected Chadian President Is Dead

Published:

Chad’s newly re-elected President Idriss Deby has died of injuries suffered on the frontline while fighting rebels in the north of the Sahel country, an army spokesman said on Tuesday.



Deby, 68, “has just breathed his last defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield” over the weekend, army spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouna said in a statement read out on state television.

General Mahamat Kaka, the son of the deceased Chadian leader, has been named interim head of the state, the army spokesman said.

