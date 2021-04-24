Breaking: Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma's House Set On Fire ( Video )

Published:

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma‘s house at his hometown in Omuma, Oru East local government area of Imo state, on Saturday morning was attacked and set ablaze by suspected hoodlums in black and black attire.

The attack which saw sympathizers, villagers struggled to extinguish the fire.

As of the time of filing this report, many of which was said to be official vehicles were inflame as the suspected lifeless body was lying in front of the governor’s house. Just as part of the building was also inflame.

