Breaking: House Of Reps Member, Son, Aide Die In Road Accident

A mea number of the House of Representatives Hon. Haruna Maitala Jingir has died along with his son Ja'afar Maitala, and one of his office assistants Alhaji Danladi in a ghastly motor accident along Keffi-Abuja road, in Nassarwa State.

He represented Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of Plateau State

Many of his friends and political associates have taken to social media to mourn his demise.

Their bodies have been deposited at the mortuary and will be buried today according to Islamic rites

