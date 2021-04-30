Boko Haram Leader Shekau Executes Four Of His Top Commanders

Published:

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has reportedly ordered the killing of four of his right-hand men over allegations of insubordination and betrayal.

A source in Maiduguri said the event happened last week and those said to have been killed included one Abu Fatima, who held the position of a war commander and Baana Alaji Modu Kakakauma who held the position of chief assistant to the leader.

“The leader of the insurgents had at one time last week ordered the killing of four of his right-hand men over suspicion of insubordination and betrayal among others.

“Four people including Abu Fatima, who was number 281 on the wanted list of insurgents, declared publicly by the military recently, as well as Baana Alaji Modu Kakakauma, a native of Bama town and a special assistant to the leader,” the source explained.

Shekau was said to have targeted and killed some of his followers perceived as threats and those he accused of duplicity while there were others who broke away from his group after sensing a change, the source confirmed.

The move was one of the strategies used by the leader to send a warning to his followers.





