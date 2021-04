Published:

The body of one of the students of Greenfield University Kaduna killed by bandits Miss Dorothy Yohanna was today laid to rest

The funeral service was held at ECWA GoodNews Church Narayi ,Kaduna.

Before her body was finally buried .

The event was attended by so many sympathisers and family of the deceased .

Some of those who spoke with CKN News expressed their shock over the incident

Five of the students have so far been killed by their abductors

