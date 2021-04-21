Body of Chadian Leader Idris Deby After He Was Shot By Rebels

Published:

Unconfirmed reports have it that this is the body of late Chadian President Idris Deby minutes before he died after he was shot by unidentified rebels on the outskirt of Njadmena the Country's capital on Tuesday.

President who led the Army against he rebels died in the fierce battle

According to reports he is seen being treated by medics here but gave up the ghost minutes later because of the severity of the injury.

Though no one could give an accurate information on how he was killed and how many other soldiers and commanders were killed along with him.His son has been appointed as President by the military





