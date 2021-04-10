Ben Bruce Purchases Multi Million Naira Electric Car In USA

Published:

Silverbird Group founder Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has made a deposit for a multimillion Naira electric car in the USA.

This was his post on the purchase

"In practising what I preach, I recently put a deposit on this yet to be manufactured Lucid Electric Car. Delivery is early next year. It’s capable of more miles per charge than a Tesla. An amazing machine. Nigeria should ban all combustion Engine cars by 2035. #ClimateAction"

The news has generated several positive and negative reactions by Nigerians on his wall

He did not State the cost of the vehicle

Share This