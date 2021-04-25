BATTERY PROBLEM: EUROPEAN UNION WARNING SYSTEM RECALLS ABOUT 10,000 OPEL AMPERA MOTOR VEHICLES BUILT BETWEEN 2016 AND 2019

Published:

As part of its statutory responsibility of enlightening the public on safe road use and in furthering the realisation of the United Nations resolution on Safe System approach, with particular emphasis on Safe Vehicles; the Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to inform the general public that Frankfurt-Opel, the manufacturers of Ampera-E-EVs vehicles have recalled an estimated 10,000 of the Ampera-e vehicles built between 27 June, 2016 and 5 September, 2019 due to battery problems investigated to pose a safety risk to drivers.





This information is conveyed in compliance with the directive issued by the Federal Government, mandating FRSC and other key agencies to activate as a matter of urgency, speedy processes for robust public sensitisation on the inherent danger that could arise from continues use of the vehicles.





The directive reads in part;” I wish to draw your attention to a report which indicated that the European Union Rapid Alert System (RAPEX), for dangerous non-food products on 10th March, 2021, recalled Opel’s Ampera E motor vehicles manufactured between 27 June, 2016 and 5 September, 2019, due to the high voltage of battery which may fail at full charging capacity and thereby, increase risk of fire incidence”.





“Considering the prevalence of Opel motor vehicles in Nigeria, it is advisable that you draw the attention of the motoring public and dealers to this development”.





Consequent upon the imminent danger this manufacturing error could cause to both the users of this vehicles and other road users, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, hereby draws the attention of dealers and users of these vehicles to desist from further sales or usage of such vehicles on Nigerian roads and contact the manufacturers for correction of the unravelled defect.





To ascertain strict compliance by those affected, Commanding Officers have been directed to ensure that patrol operatives stop such vehicles from continuing their trip anywhere they are sighted on the nation’s highways. This is to ensure that the impending danger the continued use of the vehicle could cause is swiftly avoided to make room for safe travels.





As such, the motoring public is hereby humbly admonished to report any of such vehicles through our toll free emergency lines 122 whenever such vehicles are sighted or report through the National Traffic Radio 107.FM on 08052998090, 09067000015.













