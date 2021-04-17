Bandits Threaten To Kill Remaining 29 Abducted Kaduna Students

Published:

Bandits yesterday threatened to kill the remaining 29 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, still in their custody, following the refusal of the Kaduna State Government to meet their demand of N300 million ransom.

Of the 39 abducted from the school on March 11, 10 were freed early this month following what sources said was payment of ransom by some parents.



The Kaduna State Government insists that it would not negotiate with the bandits, while the parents are begging Governor Nasir El-rufai to negotiate with the outlaws.







At a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the spokesman of the parents, Friday Sanni confirmed receiving threats via telephone from the bandits to kill the remaining 29 abductees who have now spent 37 days in the dungeon of the criminals.



“We are calling on Nigerians, non-governmental organisations, charity organisations and donors to come to our aid in donating to rescue our children. We don’t know what is happening to them.



“The bandits have threatened to kill our children if we play with them. The other time, they said they will marry the female and kill the men and that a time will come when even if we bring the money, the money will not be useful.”







He said since government claimed security agents rescued the two batches of 10 students earlier released, they should do something about the remaining students.



Sanni added: “The government has said any parent who negotiates with the bandits will be prosecuted but most of the parents are already arrested emotionally, our children today are faced with AK 47 guns on them. The faith of our children is what we don’t know; they have spent 36 days without clothing, food, clean drinking water or bathing.”

Share This