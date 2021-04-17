Babangida Aliyu: How 19 Northern Govs Met, Agreed to Stop Jonathan In 2015

Published:

The former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu yesterday painted a detailed picture of the role played by all the governors of the 19 northern states, including those of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in denying former President Goodluck Jonathan a second term in 2015.

Babangida Aliyu, in a statement defending his role in the ouster of Jonathan, following persistent attack on him by the Niger State chapter of the PDP for working against the party’s presidential candidate in the election, said few months to the 2015 Presidential election, the PDP governors joined the other northern governors at a meeting in Abuja, and unanimously resolved not to allow Jonathan win the election.



Aliyu, who was the Chairman, Northern Governors Forum then, said the 19 northern governors concurred that Jonathan had violated the terms of an agreement he reached with the party and the northern governors not to run for second term in 2015.

The ex-governor, in the statement titled, “Why We Opposed Jonathan’s Second Term Bid”, said: “Following the sudden passage of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on May 5th, 2010, the leadership of the then governing Peoples Democratic Party, along with the state governors under the flagship of the party, had series of meetings on the presidency and the future of our great party.



“All the governors in the North under the PDP supported the then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan to complete the remaining years of Yar’Adua’s tenure and to contest the next presidential election as a sole candidate of our great party.

“However, midway, President Goodluck Jonathan insisted on running for the office in 2015 against the grain of our earlier agreement.”

“Since this was against the grain of our earlier agreement in the party, and which we, the governors in the North felt the North would have been shortchanged if Jonathan had succeeded, we rose stoutly to insist on the agreement we all had.



“On that premise, we opposed Jonathan. As Chairman of the 19 Northern State Governors Forum, the task was on my shoulders to voice out the position of the North which stood disadvantaged by the demise of Alhaji Musa Yar’Adua and the insistence that Jonathan should run for the office of president in 2015.

