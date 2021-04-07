Attacks On Imo State Were Orchestrated By Politicians..Gov Hope Uzodinma

Published:

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has accused some politicians in the state of being the brain behind the recent spate of attacks in Imo State.

Speaking on a TV programme monitored by CKN News on Wednesday, Governor Uzodinma said that security agencies will come out in few days time with its report on the event.

While exonerating IPOB and ESN from the attacks,the Governor claimed that the attackers were recruited from outside the State to cause the mayhem .

While he refused to name the politicians, he claimed that the perpetrators where out to bring the APC regime of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Still speaking on the programme Governor Uzodinma said over 80 inmates of the facilities who escaped during the attack voluntarily returned.

He called on others who have not done so to take advantage of the amnesty given them by the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola to return

