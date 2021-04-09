American Superstar Rapper DMX Dies From Drugs Overdose

Published:

The influential MC’s chart-topping career included five Number One albums, but was beset by drug and legal issues. He died following a heart attack caused by drug overdose

Earl Simmons, the rapper better known as DMX, died on Friday at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, one week after suffering a heart attack. He was 50 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family said in a statement.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

He was declared brain dead weeks back after he was picked from his mansion after an overdose of drugs suspected to be cocaine

