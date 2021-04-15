Accountant Shot Dead In Festac Town By Hoodlums

Published:

A young man was today shot dead by some hoodlums around Festac Town, Lagos.

This was a post by one Adelagan Michael Kolawole on his social media page

"SAD

VERY SAD

EXTREMELY SAD ,Another festac breed lost this morning at 1st gate.

Today 15/04/2021 after 6am, around first gate, Festac,our young friend, unmarried accountant son Odiri Onosigho,on his way to work was confronted by gun welding boys.

They requested for his phone.He gave them andTHEY SHOT HIM IN THE HEART.

A lady around who jumped into the gutter, recovered and rushed Odiri to nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead,the father in anguish couldn't believe and took him to Emel hospital, Festac and was also confirmed dead.

The body of the energetic young man who woke up this morning for work is now deposited at Naval hospital awaiting burial as soon as possible.

Oh my God ! Please 🙏 grant the family the fortitude to bear this painful exit .

Just last week Thursday at university road Akoka, my brother inlaw Apoks was also shot at the chest, the pellet is still near his heart. I was running from pillar to post all through this period.

He was discharge yesterday and thank God 🙏 is responding to treatment.

On my birthday 18th of march 2021 precisely . I was one of the youth that went to bury our friend, Mr soji Abraham a resident of 322rd. He was shot at the forehead and stab along Agboju road.

So many told and untold stories within our vicinity. Please 🙏 let's be vigilant and avoid late nights and early morning outing.

God will continue to guide our movements in Jesus name. Amen

OH GOD COME AND SAVE NIGERIA QUICKLY"

Share This