Abductors Of Chinese Expatriates In Osun Demand N10m Ransom

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed that the abductors of two Chinese nationals from a mining site in the state have established contact and demanded a ransom.

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen stormed a mining site in Ifewara, Atakunmosa West Local Government Area of Osun State on Monday, and kidnapped the two Chinese expatriates.



The police confirmed the development in a statement by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, adding that the abductors shot the nationals’ guards before escaping with their victim.

The attack came barely two months after some gunmen killed a yet-to-be identified police officer attached to three Chinese expatriates in the state. After killing the officer, the three expatriates were taken away from a mining site in the Ifewara community. The abducted foreigners are Messrs Zhao Jian, aged 33 and When, 50.

They were abducted at Okepa/Itikan village, a gold mining site in Ifewara.



It was gathered that around 4pm on Monday, some gunmen attacked and abducted the duo and shot their two private guards.



In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, the “two private guards were shot and have been taken to the general hospital for treatment.”



She disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had immediately drafted a strong combined reinforcement of Police Tactical Units, JTF, and other security outfits who embarked on a search-and-rescue operation of the two abducted Chinese persons and possible arrest of all the fleeing criminals.



“The commissioner of police enjoined members of the public to support, co-operate and collaborate with the police in fighting crime to bring it down to the barest minimum by providing us with credible and prompt information as he promised to rescue the abductees unhurt,” he said.



The police disclosed that the abductors contacted the family and demanded N10 million ransom.

It was gathered that the three kidnapped expatriates, in February, were released after some undisclosed amount were paid.



