Friday, 23 April 2021

70 Children Recovered From Female Kidnapping Gang In Benin

Published: April 23, 2021

About seventy children have been discovered from a gang of female kidnappers in Edo State capital ,Benin according to a video circulating on social media 

This was the post attached to the video 

“A women kidnapping gang  that specialise in kidnapping children and selling them off to their buyers has been uncovered by the police in Benin. 70 children were found in their custody. 

Any parent with missing children should go to Evbuotubu police station to check if their children are among the rescued 70 children”


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: