50 Years Fake Lawyer Arrested In Court

A 50years old man, Azeez Agboola, was on the 31st of March 2021 arrested by men of Ogun state police command, for unlawfully parading himself as a legal practitioner .

According to police spoke person in Ogun state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi,the

suspect, a resident of Oko Afor area of Badagry Lagos state, was arrested while appearing as a counsel before chief magistrate B.I Ilo, at the chief magistrate court Agbara.

"His presentation in court aroused the suspicion of the chief magistrate, who invited the police to arrest him for proper interrogation, in order to authenticate his claim of being a lawyer.

"Upon his arrest, the suspect was personally interrogated by the Dpo Agbara division SP Dahiru Saleh, and he confessed that though he read law in the university, he has not been called to Bar since he has not passed the law school examination" he said

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as possible.





