24 Hours After, Nigerian Airforce Yet To Locate Missing Fighter Alpha Jet

Published:

Twenty hours after it raised an alarm over the missing of one of its Alpha Jets ,the Nigerian Airforce is yet to discover the location of the plane.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) raised a search and rescue team for the Alpha-Jet.

The fighter jet with two crew members lost contact with radar around 5pm on Wednesday. It was on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in Borno State, where Boko Haram is hottest.

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Oladayo Amao visited Borno State where he was briefed on the incident

