200 Level OAU Management Accounting Student Commits Suicide In Campus

Published:

A 200-level student of management accounting at Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State, Emmanuel Adedeji, was found dead after drinking what’s believed to be insecticide.

His body was discovered behind the school’s mechanical department, popularly known as Spider Building.

The Public Relation Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju while confirming his death described the action of the students as unfortunate.

The OAU spokesman appealed to parent and guidance to always talk to their children that suicide should not be seen as option no matter what they face.

Olarewaju sympathised with the parents of the late student and prayed to God to give his parents the fortitude to bear the loss





Share This