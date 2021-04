Published:

One Million Naira draft was handed over to ASP Erhabor for his professional conduct in that viral video.





“I received a cheque of one million naira this afternoon. I feel so excited and I thank all Nigerians. This shows to me that Nigerians have not lost hope in the police.” - ASP Sunday Erhabor

A total of 158 donors raised the N1 million which was presented to the policeman on Wednesday, April 21.

