“Yorubaland Not Part Of Nigeria” - Sunday Igboho Declares ( See Video )

Yoruba human rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has declared that Youruba is no longer part of Nigeria.

In a viral video shared online, Igboho said there is widespread of insecurity in the southwest region due to killer herdsmen.

He added that he is going to reopen all the internal borders of Yorubaland at seme, idi Iroko, oja odan ilara-Imeko, iwoye, shaki and others which have been closed since last year by the Federal Republic of Nigeria to restrict our Economic

“Starting from now, we don’t want herdsmen in our land to disturb our farms again. If we meet any killer herdsmen, we are going to face and destroy them.

“If any police attack us for that, we are ready for them. We don’t want Nigeria again, but Yoruba nation. There is no essence for one Nigeria when major resources in the country are in the hands of the northerners.”

“Enough is enough, no going back… we are not scared of anybody, these killer herders are taking over our land and they are killing us,” he added

