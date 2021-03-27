Saturday, 27 March 2021

Yayaha Bello Loses Former Aide In Accident

Published: March 27, 2021


 A former aide to Governor Yahaya Bello Hon Adaidu Akoh has lost his life in a tragic  accident today along Ajaokuta -Itobe road .

He sustained high degree of head and chest injury and has a result of it,he was in comma for over 5 hours ,all effort made to resuscitate him  failed .

He was initially to Kogi Specialist Hospital and later FMC Lokoja where he eventually gave up the ghost.

Hon Adaidu Akoh was a former Special Adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello on Special Duties during his first term.


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: