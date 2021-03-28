World Acclaimed Nigerian Car Designer Aliyu Jelani,Designs And Manufacture Electric Car

Published:





He said with the inauguration of the maiden Nigeria electric car birthed by Sokoto-born Jelani Aliyu, a cultural revolution is in the offing that would generally affect the lifestyles and life chances of Nigerians.





The Governor made this observation on Friday when received the first electric car assembled in Nigeria by the Jelani-led National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), at Government House, Sokoto.





This was contained in a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor Muhammad Bello and made available to newsmen on Saturday.





The car, being part of items on exhibition at the ongoing National Trade Fair for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states holding in Sokoto, was presented to him by 55 year old Jelani, an erstwhile America’s General Motors proud designer of 2004 Pontiac G6 and 2010 Chevrolet Volt, who is currently the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).





According to Gov. Tambuwal, as global scientific achievements push towards zero use of fossil oil, the country is going to have many similar technological breakthroughs as the electric car that would revolutionize the way homes are made and kept, roads are built and managed alongside the evolution of much other material cultures, thus generally affecting the people’s lives

Sokoto State governor, Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was on Friday presented with a made in Nigeria electric car by an indigine of the state, Jelani Aliyu.

Share This