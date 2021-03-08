Women In Uniform Programme Holds In Lagos On Monday

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos State Command in partnership with #sisterART Global Visual Arts Community is set to host the maiden edition of women-in-uniform in commemoration of 2021 UN International Women’s Day coming today Monday, March 8, 2021

This was made known by the Chairman of the planning committee, Assistant Corps Commander, Emma Fekoya in a statement signed by the command’s Deputy Public Enlightenment Officer, FRSC, Jesutomipe Mala.

Fekoya said: “women-in-uniform” is an event put together to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of all the women working with different military and paramilitary organizations in Lagos, Nigeria. The gallant efforts of these women in keeping their home-front together while serving in different capacities in their various organizations especially in this era of the pandemic cannot be overemphasised”

“Also, taking a cue from the UN’s theme for this year which is ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world’, (Choose to Challenge) she reiterated that women’s contributions to ensure appropriate safety protocols are designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 needs to be discussed more.

Fekoya also added that the Lagos State first lady Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu would be the guest speaker at the programme among other guest expected at the event, which include Lagos State Secretary to State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Rtd. CC Adija Olanike Akinbote former Zonal Head of Admin and Human Resource FRSC Zone RS2 Lagos, Mrs. Morayo Afolabi-Brown, YourView Host, Princess Theresa Odozi of Green House Art Empowerment Centre and Managing Consultant CHAMP Exceptional Women Network Mr. Abiola Champ Salami.

