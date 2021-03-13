Woman Gives Birth To Triplets After 11 Years Of Marriage

Published:

Mrs. Samuel Bhiologialoaziba Regina, a native of Onuebum community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has given birth to a set of triplets after eleven years of marriage.

Mrs Regina gave birth to two boys and one girl at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa on arrived on March 3, 2021.

She thanked God for blessing her with three children after eleven years of waiting for a child.

She also advised other women looking for the fruit of the womb to be encouraged and depend on the Lord alone and remain steadfast in faith as God who did it for her will also do for them.

Father of the triplets, Mr. Samuel Iloegbunam Collins, also thanked God for the children, saying that steadfastness in faith and service to God brought them the blessing. He urged other couples to keep trusting God and remain steadfast in faith.

