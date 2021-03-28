Why I Went Naked Before Some Young Nurses ...Peter Obi

Published:

Obi has described the Nursing profession as a noble and dignified one. Explaining, he said that by their work they were contributing so much to the preservation of the species, and can, in a manner of speaking, be obviously regarded as essential to the health of the society.

Obi was speaking yesterday during the Maiden Convocation of the College of Nursing Sciences, Diocesan Hospital, Amichi.

Describing how powerful, important and sensitive the medical and nursing profession is, Obi recalled how he recently went to a hospital in Enugu and how the doctor sought his opinion on the necessity of his being examined naked in the presence of a young doctor and two young female nurses. Obi said he did not object as he insisted he must be treated as a patient and nothing more.

“Even when the young female nurses, seeing me, wanted to leave, I insisted otherwise while appealing to them to see me as a patient and not as a former Governor,” Obi said.

Obi expressed happiness on the sustenance of the revolution in the Health sector by the Church. He recalled how no health institution was accredited in Anambra State when he was the Governor and how his partnership with the Church resulted in the establishment of 12 accredited health institutions, including Church-owned schools of Nursing and Midwifery.

He joined other speakers in thanking Bishop Ephraim Ikeakor profusely for remaining committed to hard work that has enabled him achieve feats beyond imagination. He assured him that he would remain part of the development of the school, since education, according to him, is the driver of the world today.

Delivering the Convocation Speech on the topic: Strengthening Professionalism in Healthcare Amidst COVID-19 pandemic: the Role of the Nurse; Prof Udegbunam Ele, after thorough explanation of what professionalism and ethics are, called on the graduating nurses as part and parcel of healthcare personnel to be guided by the highest principles of ethics.

The lecturer who disagreed with Mr. Obi, who earlier asserted that nurses were the most important in healthcare delivery, said it was the patient instead. He said that the patient has the inalienable right to life and must be treated with utmost care, including seeing that they die with dignity.

Calling on graduating nurses to be excited by the very nature of their profession, described their work as critical being the most intimate health personnel to the patient. Above all, he called for fear of God among them.

In his speech, the Anglican Bishop of Amichi and the Proprietor of the school, Most Rev’d Ephraim Ikeakor said he was overwhelmed with joy at the level the school has reached since 2015 when the journey started. He thanked Mr. Peter Obi in a special way for being part of the journey when the premises looked forbidden as Governor and thereafter. He revealed that Obi has committed over N100 million to the hospital starting from when he was the Governor. He also appreciated Hon. Chris Azubogu and other individuals that have continued to assist the College.

Bishop Ikeakor who called on the new graduands to do everything with the fear of God, requested more support as they are set to start their School of Midwifery.

Earlier in her speech, the Provost of the College, Dr. Mrs. Margaret Armon, expressed happiness for the growth of the Institution. He advised graduating nurses to project the image of the school wherever they are. She advised them on the importance of continued improvement through pursuit of higher and higher degrees and assured them that once qualified, they would be absorbed by the school to assist in the training the younger ones.

The highlights of the event was the Presentation of the forty new graduands to the Secretary General/ Registrar, Nursing and midwifery Council of Nigeria, Alhaji Faruk Abubakar. After admitting them accordingly, they recited the Nurses Oath.

Some of the graduands were presented with distinguished academic awards, whereupon Nurse Peace Okoye received the award of the Overall Best Graduating student.

Nightingale Awards were also presented to Mr. Peter Obi, Gov. Willie Obiano, Alhaji Faruk Umah Abubakar, Hon. Chris Azubogu

