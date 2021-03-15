Why I Recommended New EFCC Chairman To Buhari ..AGF Malami

Published:

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has revealed why he recommended Abdulrasheed Bawa for the chairmanship of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In an interview , he said he recommended Bawa to President Muhammadu Buhari because of his high level of dedication and capacity.

Malami, however, denied singlehandedly picking Bawa to be the chairman of the EFFC.

According to the AGF, four names were submitted to Buhari for consideration, who subsequently picked Bawa.

“I am happy that most of the comments made are not on his capacity, intelligence, competence and associated ability to deliver. His capacity to deliver was never questioned across the nation,” Malami

“The question is whether justice has been served, whether public interest has been served having the chairman appointed with a particular regard to his capacity and ability to deliver.

“My answer is yes. He has the capacity, ability and institutional history of the institution to do justice by way of bringing about added value,” he said.

He said having headed three operational divisions of the commission, Bawa’s credentials made him to be selected among the names forwarded to the president.





“Bawa has held various authorities, inclusive of serving in various divisions as the head of operations, including Port Harcourt, Lagos and Ibadan which are adjudged to be the high point,” he said.

Share This