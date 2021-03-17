Why I had Wanted To Quit Politics ....Peter Obi

Published:

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, said he had concluded plans to quit politics until the likes of Fr. Patrick Omuta intervened. Obi made the revelation during the requiem mass for late Fr Patrick Omuta at the Basilica of the most Holy Trinity, Onitsha.

Reacting to the comment made during the Mass by the homilist, Fr Celestine Aniofor, that late Fr Omuta had, at a time, urged Obi to remain active in politics, Obi said: “Following my experience in Nigerian politics, I had, at the time I was about to leave office as the Governor of Anambra State, contemplated quitting politics. The dirt, insincerity, greed, selfishness and many other human vices that pervade the Nigerian political sphere were too discouraging for me to continue. I had made up my mind to quit active politics, and just keep contributing to nation building from my private space.

“Then on one occasion I attended an event at this Basilica, I made my intentions known to the priests and religious present. Omuta, having listened to me, spoke at length and gave me reasons I should remain in politics to cause positive change. He recalled my achievements in education, health and the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and urged me to remain active in politics to keep shinning the light on the dark corridors of power. His words, just like those of late Archbishop A. K. Obiefuna, who also spurred me on, rekindled my political desire and gave me courage.

“Till today, we have a political system in the nation, where the people have refused to do what is right. The problem of Nigeria is the elite and greedy politicians who are hell-bent on looting the nation dry. But with people like late Fr Omuta, who urged me on, I am now firmly resolved to continue to try to cause a wave of positive change in the country.”

Obi further recounted how Omuta played significant roles in improving the health services of Onitsha Archdiocese, as he kept working closely with his administration and his MDGs team: the then Chief of Staff and Chairman of MDGs Implementation Committee in Anambra State, Prof Chinyere Stella Okunna, and the Special Adviser on MDGs, Mrs Vivian Nwandu.

“Achievements recorded by the health sector of Onitsha Archdiocese will not be complete without Omuta’s inputs. His death is a great loss to us all,” Obi mourned.

Earlier in his homily titled “Do not be deceived”, Fr Celestine Aniofor described Omuta as one who loved God and desired to please Him. He said Fr Omuta was a “bundle of talents given to Onitsha Archdiocese by God.”

He further called on Christians to live their lives for the love of God and humanity, loving one another in truth and in spirit.

The Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace Valerian Okeke; Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Rev’d Denis Isizoh; Bishop of Nnewi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev’d Hilary Odili Okeke, dignitaries, family, friends and well-wishers all gathered to pay their last respects to the late priest

Share This