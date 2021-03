Published:

US Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization - WTO.

They discussed the need for reforms within the World Trade Organization to maximize its effectiveness for the future.

The Vice President highlighted the priority of the United States to invest in health and technology as engines for growth and to advance sustainable development to accelerate momentum in the global economy for the benefit of all.





