US Embassy Begins Revalidation Of Rejected Nigerian Visa Applications Under Trump

The United States (U.S.A) has said it is revisiting the immigrant visa applications from Nigerians, especially those rejected under the former President Donald Trump administration.

The U.S Mission in Nigeria said yesterday it had contacted all immigrant visa applicants whose applications were affected by Trump’s presidential proclamations 9645 and 9983.

Ex-President Trump imposed the ban on immigrant visa — issued to those who sought to relocate to the U.S — on Nigeria and six other countries after expanding the scope of the proclamations.

But President Joe Biden revoked it on his first day in office.

He had said: “Immigrants have helped strengthen America’s families, communities, businesses and workforce, and economy, infusing the United States with creativity, energy, and ingenuity.”

The U.S Mission said in a statement that its Consulate General in Lagos “has already contacted all immigrant visa applicants whose applications were affected and is prioritizing the processing of these pending cases”.

It denied reports that the new window is open to all Nigerians whose visa applications were rejected under Trump.

“The Proclamation announcement applies only to certain immigrant visa cases, and does not apply to tourist, business, student, or other nonimmigrant visas,” it said.

“Our Consular Sections in Abuja and Lagos are gradually restoring routine visa operations in accordance with COVID-19 safety mitigation protocols.

“The validity of nonimmigrant visa payments (known as the MRV fee) has been extended until September 30, 2022, to allow all applicants who were unable to schedule a visa appointment as a result of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/or attend a visa appointment with the already paid fee.

“Non-immigrant visa applicants who were previously refused and would like to apply again will need to submit a new visa application (DS-160) and pay a new visa application processing fee.”

