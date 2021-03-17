UBA To Support Businesses On Budgeting and Forecasting, Holds Workshop Today

Published:

As part of its continuous effort to catalyse the growth and sustainability of Small and Medium-Scale businesses in Nigeria and Africa, Pan Africa Financial Institution, United Bank for Africa, (UBA) Plc will be hosting its next Business Series on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021.

The UBA Business Series, which is held quarterly, is a capacity building initiative where professional business leaders share insights on best business practices and how entrepreneurs can build a sustainable business empire especially in a challenging business environment in Africa, aggravated by the COVID 19 pandemic.

In this edition, which will be held via Microsoft Teams, UBA will host the founder, Accounting Hub, Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, a seasoned accountant with years of experience across multinationals including PWC.

Ifeanyi-Eze will be speaking on Budgeting and forecasting for Business Growth and will give tips to business owners and intending start-ups on practical ways to ensure their businesses survive and thrive and essential strategies on how to recover and mitigate losses especially in these difficult operating environments in Africa and beyond

The open event will be held virtually by 2pm WAT on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 and interested participants can register via this link: http://bit.ly/UBASMEWorkshopMarch2021

UBA's Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking, Sampson Aneke, who spoke ahead of the event, said that far beyond banking services, UBA is interested in ensuring that customers and entrepreneurs run businesses that can stand the test of time, adding that the Business Series, will assist to arm business leaders with all the knowledge and experience required to take their businesses to the next level.

He said, "Even in this period of the pandemic, it is interesting to note that some businesses are still making it big. How? you will ask, these are some of the questions we will address in our seminar on Wednesday.

“Chioma Ifeanyi Eze, who is experienced in every sense of the word is willing to share insight with others on ways to grow their business and put it on firm footing as we try to move beyond this pandemic. I will advise everyone to tune in, even if you do not have a business, it is an opportunity to learn something new,” Aneke said.

This novel initiative is a quarterly enterprise championed by UBA, and has been instrumental in helping to support and elevate businesses to new highs for many years now.

United Bank for Africa is a leading pan-African financial institution offering banking services to more than twenty million customers globally. With footprint in 20 African countries and presence globally in the United Kingdom, the USA and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary





