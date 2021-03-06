Two Nigerians Sentenced To Death In Ghana For Kidnapping And Killing Four Girls

Published:

Two Nigerians who were accused of kidnapping and eventually killing four girls in Takoradi, Ghana, were on Friday afternoon sentenced to death by a court in the country after they were found guilty of murder.

The two Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji, were sentenced after they were found guilty of kidnapping and eventually killing the four girls, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Priscilla Koranchie and Ruth Abekah, aged 18 years in Takoradi, Ghana.

The bodies of the girls were said to have been discovered in their apartment in 2019 following months of a national search for the victims. The two Nigerians have been in detention since then.

According to reports from Ghanaweb, a Ghanaian online news agency, the two Nigerians were found guilty by the seven-member jury at the Sekondi High Court on Friday.

The two accused persons were before the Sekondi High Court on eight counts of conspiracy to commit murder and murder. They however pleaded not guilty to all the charges

The High Court, presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, gave the death sentence after the seven-member jury found them guilty.

They have however been given 30 days within which they can appeal the sentence.

