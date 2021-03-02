Two Men Arrested For Raping Neighbor's 16 Year Old Daughter In Ogun

Published:

Two men, Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu, have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for gang-raping their co-tenant’s 16-year-old daughter.

John, 35, and Idowu, 21, reportedly conspired and gang-raped the victim last Thursday after breaking into their co-tenant’s apartment.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at the Owode-Egba Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim.

According to him, the victim reported that she was at home with her younger siblings at Efunye village via Owode-Egba when the two suspects, who are living in the same house with them, broke into their apartment around 2am and dragged her into Anthony’s room.

Oyeyemi stated, “She stated further that the duo knew that her parents had travelled and they capitalised on that to forcefully break into their room, using a piece of cloth to cover her mouth, after which they took her to Anthony’s room, where they took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Owode-Egba Division, CSP Ediae Matthew, quickly dispatched his detectives to the scene, where the two suspects were promptly apprehended.

“On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the crime without any sense of remorse.

“The victim has been taken to the Owode-Egba General Hospital for treatment.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Section for further investigation and diligent prosecution.





