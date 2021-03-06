Two Male Sexual Partners Arrested In Ondo State By Vigilante Group

Published:





Men of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun have arrested two men caught having intercourse.

The two suspects, Seyi Balogun aka Amunidara, 42, and Tosin Arifaloa 18 ,were caught at Kajola area in Ijoka, Akure, the state capital

They were reportedly caught by eagle eyed neighbours who have been suspecting them.

Speaking to newsmen, Balogun said it was Tosin that lured him into the act.

His words, “I was never into it before, it was Tosin that came to me saying he loved me.

“I don’t like homosexual act, he seduced me, he lured me into it. I told him to give me rest of mind but when he was threatening me I had to obey him. Since then, we have been having sex together. What I can say is that the devil caused it and I have warned him not to come to my house again.”

But Tosin claimed it was Balogun that seduced him to having sex with him three times.

Tosin said they always meet at Balogun’s house.

He disclosed that Balogun introduced him to another man, Olojijo, who had sex with him many times.

Both men have been handed over to the Ondo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for investigation









Share This