Two Killed As Armed Robbers Blast Their Way Through Wema Bank In Osun

A group of armed robbers have attacked a commercial bank in Okuku in Osun State in south-west Nigeria.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the Wema bank branch in Okuku, a city located between Osun and Kwara States.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday in Odo Otin Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, also confirmed the incident.

She noted said the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Wale Olokode, has led a team of operatives to the scene of the incident for possible arrest of the armed robbers.

Opalola promised to provide more updates on the robbery.