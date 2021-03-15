Two Female Olabisi Onabanjo University Students Kidnapped In Ayetoro, Ogun State

Published:

Two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro Campus have been kidnapped.

The incident occurred yesterday night around 9 when suspected Fulani bandits stormed Igbole Aibo area of Ayetoro shooting sporadically and ended up kidnapping the two students said to be returning home that time.

The victims' particulars are Adeyemo Oluwaseun Precious, 300 level, Forestry and wildlife management and Oyefule Oluwatosin Abisola, 300 level, Agricultural economics.

The bandits, according to a source were on a manhunt for a female call card voucher bulk dealer but met the gate firmly locked.

Being unable to gain access they started shooting sporadically to create fear; the source went further to say it was at this point Seun and Tosin were returning home which is the same abode of the call card dealer near Igbole Aibo Community Primary school, Aibo Quarters, Ayetoro, Ogun State.

