Two Engineering FUTO Students Die In Mysterious Circumstances

Two students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) have died in Owerri.



It was gathered that the students had put on their generator and may have mistakenly directed the fumes towards the windows where they were sleeping.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Imo State Police command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, in a statement, said that the command had received a report about the incident from neighbours of the students at Eziobodo, in Ihiagwa area of Owerri west



He said, “On the 4/3/21, at about 6 pm, Upon a report received at the Divisional Police headquarters, Nekede/Ihiagwa, operatives of the Division moved to Jabulani Hostel , Eziobodo, and met the three occupants of one of the rooms, identified as Nkama Fred Eberechukwu 22 years, Udeagbala Kenechukeu Enechukwu 21, Anele Stephen, 21, all lying helplessly in the room.

They're both students of the Department of Civil Engineering

“The operatives broke into the room and immediately evacuated them to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri, where two of the victims were confirmed dead by the Doctors on duty, But Nkama was successful revived, and presently receiving treatment.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims who have been identified as Students of the Federal University of Technology (FUTO) Owerri, might have suffocated as a result of the fume (carbon monoxide) which emanated from their power generating set, which they inhaled while sleeping, as the Power generator was seen directly by the window in an enclosed space, and the fume discharging pipe pointing directly towards the window.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Nasiru Nasiru Mohammed, has ordered investigation into the matter, while efforts are ongoing to trace their relatives,” the statement added.

He said that the police have ruled out any foul play.



