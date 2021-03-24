Traders Burnt Down Man's Shop In Lagos After His Apprentice He Accused Of Stealing Died In Police Custody

Published:

Chinemerem Ogbu is 23 years old. He is an apprentice with one Chief Fidelis Eduka in Trade Fair area of Lagos.

Few months to his graduation as an apprentice where his boss is expected to empower him to set up his own business, his boss accused him of stealing goods worth 14 million in his shop after conducting an audit of the shop.

Chinemerem was arrested and detained at Trade Fair police station in Lagos.

A new twist emerge in the story when Chinemerem's dead body was discovered in the cell on Saturday March 20. The police said he committed suicide by hanging himself. His relatives alleged he was tortured to death by the police.

There were no eyewitnesses because he was the only one in the cell. On hearing about the death of Chinemerem, traders in the Trade Fair market went to Chief Fidelis Eduka's shop and burnt it down.

They said the allegation he leveled against Chinemerem was because he didn't want to empower him which is the normal thing to do after apprenticeship

