Toyin Lawani's Controversial Nun Outfit To The Movie Premiere Of "Prophetess"

Toyin Lawani has set tongues wagging with a very unconventional outfit she wore to the premiere of the movie 'prophetess'.

The movie casted Toyin Abraham as the lead actress, where she played the role of a flamboyant prophetess. Appropriately, guests were requested to dress in the religions regalia theme for the premiere of the movie.

Toyin Lawani is known as one of the top fashionistas in Lagos. Having styled several celebrities, she has now styled herself for this move.

