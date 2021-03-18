Three OPC Members Behind Arrest Of Wakili Charged For Murder , Arson

Published:

An Oyo state Chief Magistrates’ court on Wednesday remanded three members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) arrested by the Police in connection with the arrest of Abdullahi Wakili

The three OPC members were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Olaide Hamzat for alleged arson and murder.

Arraigning the three OPC members, namely Awodele Adedigba, 45; Dauda Kazeem , 38, and Hassan Ramon, 33,on three counts of conspiracy, murder and arson, Police Prosecutor, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the suspects on March 7, at about 8am at Kajola village, Ayete, allegedly caused the death of a 45-year-old woman.

Inspector Olagunju stated that Awodele, Dauda and Hassan allegedly set fire to the house of the house of Fulani ‘warlord,’ Abdullahi Wakili, valued at N5 million,

He stressed that the offence, contravened the provisions of sections 316, 324, 443 and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

Chief Magistrate, Olaide Hamzat, did not take the plea of the suspects, for lack of jurisdiction, and ordered that they be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo town.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), and adjourned the matter till April 21, for mention.

