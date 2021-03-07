Ten Expatriates Kidnapped By Sea Pirates Rescued By Military Over Nigerian Waters

Ten expatriates and four Nigerians kidnapped by sea pirates off the coast of Gabon have been rescued by troops of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army.



Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement, disclosed that, “troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army on Saturday rescued 10 expatriate workers and 4 Nigerians who were kidnapped by sea pirates off the Coast of Garbon.



“The rescue operation was carried out successfully and without any ugly incident or casualties. The rescued victims will be handed over to law enforcement for further profiling before they are released to their loved ones.”

