Take Out Bandits, Kidnappers, Buhari Orders Service Chiefs Before Heading Out To London

Published:

The National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd.), on Tuesday quoted the President Muhammadu Buhari , as directing the nation’s service chiefs to identify masterminds of banditry and kidnapping as well as the sponsors with a view to taking them out.

The NSA told State House correspondents that Buhari handed down the directive at a meeting he had with the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He quoted the President as saying that a situation where the armed forces are reactionary rather than being proactive will no longer be tolerated.

Buhari met the service chiefs ahead of his trip to London for routine medical check-up.





