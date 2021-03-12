Supreme Court Upheld Ex Gov Dariye's 10 Year Sentence

Published:

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a criminal breach of trust charged against jailed former Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye.

Dariye filed the suit praying the Supreme Court to upturn the November 16, 2018 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years for diverting public funds estimated at N1.162 billion while he was the Governor of Plateau.

The apex court upheld the 10-year imprisonment imposed on Dariye upon his conviction on the offence of criminal breach of trust.

The apex court however freed Dariye on the charge that borders on misappropriation of fund, which carries a two-year jail term.





NAN





Share This