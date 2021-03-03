Stop Calling For Buhari's Resignation...Femi Adesina

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has cautioned those calling for the resignation of the President.

Adesina said those calling for Buhari’s resignation due to the issue of insecurity in Nigeria were only exercising their freedom of speech, but such expression has its limitations.

He spoke on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, while responding to a question on Nigerians asking for Buhari’s resignation.

According to Adesina: “Under a democracy, people have freedom of speech. You have freedom of speech although that freedom also has boundaries.

“There is no freedom that does not have boundaries. The freedom that does not have boundaries will even injure the person who is utilising that freedom.

“So, if anybody says that kind of thing under a democracy, it is allowed but when it is bent on causing chaos, that person may be asked to come and answer certain questions”.

Share This