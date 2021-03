Published:

A popular social media influencer that goes by the name Tunde or Tunero has committed suicide

Tunde who few hours to the incident had posted on his verified Twitter handle that he needed financial assistance went ahead to kill himself

He posted

" I need money like mad "

Twitter has been filled with all manners of tribute from all manners of people on the incident .

This was one of his exchanges with someone on Twitter before he allegedly killed himself





