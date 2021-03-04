Seyi Makinde Demolishes Oyo House In Abuja

Published:

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered the demolition of the Oyo State lodge in Abuja.

It was gathered that the Oyo House is located in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The demolition was effected on Thursday afternoon.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa when contacted said that the house was undergoing remodelling, explaining that the building was old and needed to be renovated.

Adisa said, “What I was telling you is that your people in Abuja can really go there and ask whoever is demolishing what happened.

“They will meet workers and they will ask the workers what happened why you are demolishing a part of the building. Or the person that posted the picture. Is he not a journalist? If he is not a journalist, you have to have a story to tell before they can post the pictures around it.

“But, in any case, they are renovating, there is a contract for the remodelling of the office which the contractor is working on. So, when they see a portion of the house that does not conform with the building they can remodel it. But, there is a project for the remodelling of the building.

“The building has been approved for remodelling by the Oyo State Government. That is the process that you are seeing there.





