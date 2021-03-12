Serial Rapist Who Lures Girls Via Facebook Arrested In Port Harcourt

Published:

The Rivers State Police command has paraded a father of four whose name was given as Ibama for allegedly drugging, raping and robbing young ladies after luring them on social media with enticing promises.

The spokesperson of Rivers State Police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni who paraded the suspect on Thursday disclosed that the suspect lured his female victims on social media with mouth watery promises and allegedly drug them after which he raped and carted away all their belongings.

SP Omoni stated that the suspect was spotted at a popular supermarket at Ada George, Port Harcourt by one of his recent victims who raised alarm that attracted passersby who apprehended him and handed him over to the Police.

SP Omoni revealed that the suspect modus operandi is the same as that of a serial killer but only that he does not kill his victims.

Omoni disclosed that the command has deployed technical intelligence to recover the items the suspect carted from the ladies while investigation is ongoing.

Some of the victims that spoke with reporters explained that after days of chatting with the suspect on social media the suspect book a date with them to a hotel where he drugged their food and rape them after which he made away with all their belongings.

Two of the victims revealed that the suspect transferred 135,000 and 185,000 naira respectively from their phones.

Meanwhile the suspect Mr Ibama denied the allegation in an interview with Journalists.

Mr Ibama explained he chatted one Blessing up on Social media and the lady agreed to have sex with him if he pays 20,000 naira

