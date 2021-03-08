Rauf Aregbesola Congratulates Osinbajo On 64th Birthday

Published:

HAPPY 64TH BIRTHDAY

I write to congratulate you on the occasion of your 64th birthday.





Every one of these years has been filled with kindness, love, service to humanity and devotion to God.





For more than two decades, God has thrusted you into national prominence, to serve country and Nigerians. You have done so with uncommon vigour, intensity, sobriety and integrity.





You have been a loyal friend, a committed party leader and a patriot. Though you always have a special place in our hearts, your birthday is the special occasion to let you know how much you mean to us and how deep we cherish your friendship and companionship.





On this special day therefore, it is my earnest prayer that you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold.





On behalf of my wife and our associates, this is wishing you a very happy birthday in good health, happiness and joy unsurpassed.





Ọgbẹni Rauf Arẹgbẹsọla

