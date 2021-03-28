President Biden Invites Buhari To Climate Change Summit

Published:

United States President Joe Biden has invited President Muhammadu Buhari to a Summit on Climate Change.

The White House announced this in a statement, saying 39 other world leaders have been invited to the summit which will hold between April 22 and 23.





The Summit, which would be held virtually, will be live streamed for public viewing across the globe.



Unlike President Donald Trump who pulled the US out of the Climate Change agreement, Biden returned his country to the Paris Agreement on his first day in office.



One week later, he announced that he would soon convene a leaders’ summit to galvanise efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.



“The Leaders Summit on Climate will underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.



“In recent years, scientists have underscored the need to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to stave off the worst impacts of climate change. A key goal of both the Leaders Summit and COP26 will be to catalyze efforts that keep that 1.5-degree goal within reach. The Summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create good paying jobs, advance innovative technologies, and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts.



“By the time of the Summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement. In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the Summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition.



“The Summit will reconvene the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions and global GDP,” the statement read.



The US President also invited the heads of other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy.



A small number of business and civil society leaders will also participate in the Summit.

The invited 40 leaders are:

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda







President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina







Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh







Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bhutan







President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil







Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada







President Sebastián Piñera, Chile







President Xi Jinping, People’s Republic of China







President Iván Duque Márquez, Colombia







President Félix Tshisekedi, Democratic Republic of the Congo







Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark







President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission







President Charles Michel, European Council







President Emmanuel Macron, France







President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Gabon







Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany







Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India







President Joko Widodo, Indonesia







Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel







Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy







Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica







Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Japan







President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya







President David Kabua, Republic of the Marshall Islands







President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico







Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand







President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria







Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norway







President Andrzej Duda, Poland







President Moon Jae-in, Republic of Korea







President Vladimir Putin, The Russian Federation







King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia







Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore







President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa







Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain







President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey







President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates







Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Kingdom







President Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Vietnam

Share This