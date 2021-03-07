Popular Nigerian Blogger, Doris Kamuche 'AdaIgbo' Buried Amidst Tears

Published:

It was a sad moment at Ukwulu, Dunukofia local government in Anambra state when family, friends and colleagues converged to bid farewell to a renowned Nigerian blogger, Ada Doris Kamuche popularly known as 'AdaIgbo'.





The accomplished social media influencer passed away on the 8th of February, 2021 after a brief illness at the age of 36.





At the Burial ceremony which took place at her father's compound on Saturday, 6th March, 2021, the Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria, GPBN was on ground to bid farewell to their departed colleague.





In their condolence message to the family, the Guild prayed for the repose of her soul and encouraged the family to be strong in this trying moment and look up to the Almighty.





"AdaIgbo was one of us, she was resourceful, committed and above all, loving. She is a role model to many and an epitome of love. She will be remembered for her pure heart and willingness to help others even when it's uncomfortable for her," Clinton Umeh who led the delegation of the Guild said.





Until her death, Ada Doris Kamuche was the South East coordinator of the guild, publisher of the popular AdaIgbo blog and the Chief Executive Officer of Ndigbo and Friends, a social media group with over one million members.

