Popular Islamic Cleric Withdraws Suit Filed Against His Twin Baby's Kidnappers

Popular Ibadan-based Islamic cleric Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold has withdrawn the lawsuit he filed against the suspected abductors of his twin children in April 2020.

It had been reported how the twin babies were abducted from the cleric's home. The twins whose mother waited 12 years after marriage before she gave birth to them, were released after the abductors collected N 4 million in ransom. Police investigations led to the release of some suspects. Two of the suspects were former employees of the cleric.

Shortly after their arrest, the cleric instituted a lawsuit at the Oyo state High court against the suspects.

At the resumed hearing of the suit yesterday March 23, Akewugbagold told the court that he had forgiven the suspects and wanted the suit struck out.

